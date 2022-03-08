‘Increase in GST rates will force small traders to close shops’

Chamber advocates four categories of GST rates

Micro and Small Enterprises will be greatly affected if GST rates are increased, according to S. Rethinavelu, president of Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The buzz about the Finance Ministry considering increase in GST rate slabs from 5%, 12%, 18% to 8%, 18% and 28% had come as a rude shock to trade and industry, which were still recovering from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the essential commodities were under 5% slab and day-to-day goods of importance under 12% slab. The proposed increase in the tax rates would raise the prices of almost all commodities, when the country was already facing an unprecedented inflation due to Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The increase in tax rates would force the traders to close their establishments, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the GST Council to rationalise the tax rates as the current GST tax rates were not commensurate with the economic demand and employment opportunities.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan urged the GST Council to rationalise the GST tax rates into just four major slabs: 0%, 5%, 10% and 15%.

The items under 0% and 5% categories should be kept unchanged. Items under the category of 12% rate should be brought under 10% category and goods under 18% category should be brought under 15% category, he said.

“If GST tax rates are raised in the wake of rising inflation and uncertainty over economic growth, trade and industry, which have already been affected by lockdown, will come to a standstill. Prices of all essential commodities will go up considerably, which will affect not only trade and industry but also the general public,” he said.

It was very important to revamp the structural problems faced by trade and industry in the GST regime, he added.