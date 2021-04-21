‘Increase fuel quota for sending COVID-19 samples to testing centres’

Tirunelveli

Former Radhapuram MLA M. Apapvu has appealed to the State Government to increase the quantum of diesel and allowance being given to Government hospitals and primary health centres for sending the COVID-19 test samples to the testing centres so as to get the results at the earliest and ensure proper treatment to the people on time.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan on Wednesday, Mr. Appavu said Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, 10 Ggovernment hospitals and 44 primary health centres across the district were catering to the needs of the people during this pandemic. When the samples are collected in the PHCs, it should be taken to the testing centre within the stipulated time for which the government has allowed ₹5,000 and 55 litres of diesel per month, which is insufficient.

Consequently, results of the tests and the treatment of the positive patients are getting delayed and they are forced to be in home quarantine as medical facility in their area is limited.

Moreover, proper steps should be taken immediately to screen a few thousand contract labourers working with Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Research Complex at Mahendragiri in the district.

Hence, the State Government should take steps to install more number of testing equipment. The quantum of diesel being given for the Medical Officers for sending the test samples to the testing facility should be increased. Sufficient number of personnel should be appointed in the PHCs to take care of the asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in home quarantine, Mr. Appavu said.