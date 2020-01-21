‘Increase frequency of train service’

Urging the Southern Railway to increase the weekly thrice Tambaram – Nagercoil Superfast Express train service to five days a week, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam has urged the officials to operate this train from Chennai Egmore instead of Tambaram.

In a memorandum submitted to John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, he said the increase in service from thrice a week to five days a week would be of great help to commuters who could not get tickets in the crowded Kanyakumari and Ananthapuri Express trains. If this train was operated from Egmore instead of Tambaram, it would be easy for commuters from north Chennai, senior citizens, women and children instead of rushing to Tambaram to board the train.

Moreover, a single trip from Nagercoil to Velankanni could be operated using the coaches of this train on Fridays to generate extra revenue, he suggested.

The MP said the Nagercoil – Mumbai Express (train number 16339 / 40 and 16351 / 52) should be upgraded as ‘superfast express’ with LHB coaches and its departure timing from Mumbai should be changed for the convenience of passengers now detraining at Madurai, Sattur, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli stations at odd hours.

He suggested that the Ananthapuri Express should be upgraded as ‘superfast express by avoiding stops at Paravoor, Parasala, Nagercoil Junction, Vaanchi Maniyaachi, Madurantakam and Tindivanam.