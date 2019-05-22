‘Increase fee for emission certificate’

The Motor Vehicle Emission Testing Centres’ Association has appealed to the State Transport Authority to increase the fee for issue of emission certificates for various types of vehicles.

R. Ramakrishnan, president of the association, said the fee should be ₹100 for two-wheelers, ₹150 for three-wheelers, ₹200 for four-wheelers and ₹300 for six-wheeled transport vehicles.

At present, private firms undertake the job of emission testing by receiving a five-year licence to operate from State Transport Authority. Private firms charge ₹30 for two-wheelers, ₹50 for four-wheelers and ₹100 for heavy motor vehicles and commercial transport vehicles. The fee had remained the same since 1998, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

Lorries, buses and commercial transport vehicles regularly get their emission certificates every six months as it is mandated by law. It is also necessary to receive the certificate to apply for motor vehicle insurance. Mr. Ramakrishnan said that owners of two and four-wheelers rarely got their emission certificates once in six months.

“There has been a rise in expenses for each private firm. Since we have begun registering vehicles for Vahan, the national e-register of vehicles, we have to employ another person to click pictures of the vehicle. Rent has risen and so have other menial expenses,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, along with other members of the association, discussed ways to detect and avoid fake software for the Vahan registry during a meeting conducted on May 18. “Earlier, fake software would allow provision of emission certificates even without verified pictures of vehicles. Now, this is not possible. Emission testing centres should be ware of fake software floating around,” he said.