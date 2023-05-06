May 06, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST

Even light showers in the city leave residents in Vilangudi a worried lot as the condition of several dug out roads turns worse leaving them almost stranded.

P. Sivaji, general secretary of the Sembaruthi Nagar Residents Welfare Association charged that the digging of roads began around three months ago to lay drinking water pipelines and underground drainage system, inconveniencing residents. “The dugout roads combined with the recent heavy showers have only made the motorway completely unfit to walk, let alone for vehicles,” he said.

He added that the worst hit were residents of Poonga Road, Iyappan Street, Venkatachalapathy Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, and many parts of Vilangudi in ward 1, where the roads have turned into slushy pathways. He urged the Corporation to keep a close watch on the contractors since they were the ones responsible for this mess.

Many residents lamented that since they were unable to take their four-wheelers out, they are forced to walk along the roads and reach the main road from where they took taxis or auto-rickshaws.

Another resident of Sembaruthi Nagar said that recently an ambulance could not reach a senior citizen’s house since the vehicle could not venture into the street due to its bad condition. “She had to be carried all the way to the ambulance. Similarly, when a fire broke out in a house recently, the fire engine could not come in as well,” he claimed.

“Since the streets are continuously dug out one after the other without properly leveling up, there are no alternative roads for the residents to use. Though the developmental works are welcomed, the Corporation must ensure alternatives for the residents as well,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that since it was clayey soil in Vilangudi area, the works had to be done cautiously to avoid any untoward incidents. “Yet timely levelling up of roads was being taken up as and when residents notify us. There is steady progress in the area and roads will be laid soon once the works are completed,” he added.