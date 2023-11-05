Income Tax, ED searches should not be politicised, says Puthiya Tamilagam founder

November 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The searches conducted by officials from the Department of Income Tax, Directorate of Enforcement and other central agencies should not be looked as something directed by the ruling party against their political enemies, said Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy in Ramanathapuram on Sunday.

“It is essential to check unaccounted wealth being amassed.. It need not be attributed to any particular individual or a party,” he told presspersons.

There were searches on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank. Under the UPA regime, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, there were searches against the then IT Minister, A Raja. Today, there were searches in connection with Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal on money laundering charges. Thus, the officials were carrying out their duties depending on the inputs. Hence, it cannot be attributed as being targeted against a particular person or any political party or parties, he contended.

His party would hold a rally in Tirunelveli on November 18 to condemn the atrocities against the two Scheduled Caste youths. “Such frequent incidents has raised doubts whether the police department functioned in the State independently or not,” he said.

The Tirunelveli incident could not be looked as a stray case as the SCs were regularly under attack, he said and added that political parties should join hands and condemn it. “I expect the CM to deal with the case with an iron hand.”

He said the party was conducting training programmes for its booth agents in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituencies. It would hold similar programs in all the other LS constituencies after Deepavali.

