Income Tax department holds Cyclothon in Tirunelveli

The Department of Income Tax recently organised a cyclothon here to celebrate the 75 th Independence of the country, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and highlight the theme of the celebration ‘Transparency in taxation’.

Collector V. Vishnu flagged off the cyclothon at the Income Tax office on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway and the participants cycled up to Veerapandia Kattabomman statue near Palayamkottai bus stand.

The officials said the event was organsied with the objective of highlighting the nation’s independence and the initiatives being taken in connection with the landmark celebration including transparency in taxation, grievance redressal and the role of taxpayers in nation building by promptly paying the taxes payable to the country.

Senior officials of Income Tax Department including N. Kasi Shankar, P. Raveendran, V. Meenakshisundaram and others took part in the event.