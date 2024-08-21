Inclusive growth of Thoothukudi district top priority, says new Collector

Besides taking the welfare schemes to the public, top priority will be given for ensuring inclusive growth of the district, Collector K. Elambahavath has said.

Speaking to reporters after assuming office on Wednesday as the 28th District Collector of the coastal district, Mr. Elambahavath said he would accord top priority for taking the government’s welfare schemes to the target groups to uplift their living conditions and ensure their livelihood. Implementation of development works, education, healthcare, skill development and equipping the students with employable skills will be given utmost priority.

“Inclusive and holistic development will be our target as it will alone ensure the overall development of the district,” Mr. Elambahavath said.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) R. Aishwarya, Superintendent of Police Albert John, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu were present.

Mr. Elambahavath later went to various government departments on the Collectorate premises to meet his subordinates.