Include us under government’s pension scheme, say panchayat secretaries

Published - September 18, 2024 09:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Secretaries Association staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Secretaries Association staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

About 10,000 panchayat secretaries on Wednesday sent letters en masse to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy and other senior officials demanding that they should also be included under the Tamil Nadu government’s pension scheme.  

Tamil Nadu Panchayat Secretaries Association demanding inclusion under the pension scheme of the government has sent letters listing out their arguments for their demand. 

A. Johnbosco Prakash, State president of the association, said, it was already seven years since they have been brought under the regular time scale after making them as permanent employees, but they have not received any benefits from the government.  

According to the special time scale under which the panchayat secretaries were placed, they were eligible to receive ₹2,000 as pension amount, he added.  

“But, as they were made permanent government staff, they would be treated as government staff barring only the benefits. About 10,000 panchayat secretaries who are currently in the State if brought under any pension scheme would be entitled to receive 50% of their salary as pension,” he noted.  

Though they have made several representations in the past seven years, no fruitful steps were taken by the State government, he said.  

Mr. Prakash said, if their demand was still unmet by September 27, they would go on casual leave en masse in the State and stage a protest in Chennai.  

