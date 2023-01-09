ADVERTISEMENT

‘Include sitting volleyball in tournament’

January 09, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Physically challenged sportspersons have appealed to the State government to include sitting volleyball in district and State-level tournaments for the Chief Minister’s Trophy.

 In a petition submitted during the weekly grievances day meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, the sportspersons led by their association president, P. Yogeeswaran, said sitting volleyball had not been included in the tournament even though it was an event in Paralympics. Since more than 35 teams were playing sitting volleyball in 16 districts of the State, it should be included in the tournament.

A group of activists submitted a petition seeking the removal of the encroachments made by an individual on a land given for Arunthathiyar community people. “Since this land has been illegally occupied by creating fake documents, the district administration should inquire about it and remove the encroachments,” they said.

