Include lessons on Indian Constitution in school curriculum: Minorities Commission chairman

December 19, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The school curriculum should have lessons on Indian Constitution to create awareness among the younger generation about the country’s basic principles, rights of every citizen etc., chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission S. Peter Alphonse has said.

Addressing a function organised at St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai as part of the institution’s centenary celebrations on Monday, Mr. Peter Alphonse, an alumnus, said the younger generation should be aware of the rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution to every citizen. Since the younger generation should have better understanding about the Constitutional rights, it should be included in the school curriculum.

 He observed that social justice, which is being discussed at various levels in modern days, was sowed in India by Christian missionaries by taking education and healthcare to every nook and corner of the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. Besides taking care of the health of the poorest of the poor from all castes, they also provided them with free quality education, Mr. Peter Alphonse noted.

A postage cover was released by Senior Superintendent of Posts Sivaji Ganesh to mark the centenary celebrations of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai.

Rector, St. Xavier’s Educational Institutions, Rev. Fr. Henry Jerome, secretary of St. Xavier’s College, Rev. Fr. Pushparaj and principal Rev. Fr. Maria Doss were present.

