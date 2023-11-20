HamberMenu
‘Include all differently abled women in Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme’

November 20, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers on Monday submitted a petition during the weekly grievance meeting at the Collector’s office here seeking inclusion of all differently abled women in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. 

Under the scheme’s norms, differently abled women had not been included as they already received monthly assistance amount from the government, said P. Veeramani, district president.  

Further, the same scheme in other States such as Karnataka and West Bengal included differently abled women in the monthly welfare scheme even while receiving the assistance amount. 

Also, while calculating the economic status of a family for the scheme, the retrofitted two-wheeler was included in the category of four-wheeler. Due to this, many of the economically weaker families with a differently abled person were excluded from benefitting from the scheme.  Such faults in the scheme should be resolved to include all differently abled families in the scheme, they added.  

