Incessant rain continues in Tiruchuli, Narikudi

Incessant rain was reported in Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli and Narikudi areas affecting the standing crops.

Officials did not succeed in plugging the breaches in the tanks as rain and water from upstream continued to hinder their work.

Tiruchuli MLA, Thangam Thennarasu, who met several farmers said that many had complained that after Nivar and Buravi cyclones, the torrential rains in the last few days have adversely affected the crops.

Fresh rain has wreaked havoc in extended farm lands in more villages he said.

Stating the farmers have lost paddy that was in the advanced stage of harvest, Mr. Thennarasu said that the Government should provide compensation under Disaster Management over and above the insurance amount.

“Officials claimed that the compensation under Disaster Management could be given only for the flooding under the impact of cyclones,” he added.

Mr. Thennarasu took several farmers to the Taluk Office at Kariyapatti and submitted petitions.

The MLA also pointed out that over 150 beneficiaries of Old Age Pension were not provided with smart ration card for long. “These people are now denied Pongal gift hampers, including ₹2,500. I have taken up this issue also with the Tahsildar to ensure that they get the Pongal gift hampers,” he said.