Incessant rain brings cheer ahead of Deepavali

13 November 2020 18:29 IST

Many areas in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi saw water stagnation

Tirunelveli

Belated north-east monsoon finally drenched the district on Friday giving hopes that it would not let down the people, particularly the district’s farmers, this time.

Contrary to the usual rainfall pattern where rain drenches areas closer to the Western Ghats and leaves the regions away from the hills dry, the Friday rains pleased the population living away from the hilly region. While the towns nearer to the hills recorded less rainfall, areas like Palayamkottai experienced significant precipitation.

After incessant overnight drizzle, steady rain drenched the district since Friday morning to threaten last minute Deepavali shopping. Despite the drizzle, the shoppers could be seen moving around with their purchase.

Water stagnation could be seen at Samathaanapuram traffic island, Palayamkottai Head Post Office, District Police Office, Old Police Control Room at Samathanapuram, Palayamkottai Market, near Red Cross Society office, near Lourdhunathan Statue, around Murugankurichi Signal, Melapalayam Junction and VST mosque junction.

The cramped Tirunelveli Junction area, which is already giving nightmarish experience due to the ongoing reconstruction of the age-old bus terminus under the ‘Smart City’ programme, became impossible to navigate on Friday with stagnant rainwater, haphazardly parked buses and huge crowd. The road-users, especially the two-wheeler riders, suffered a lot as they had to manoeuvre through these hardships.

The sky remained overcast throughout the day, heralding more rains.

Rainfall recorded at different places is (in mm): Palayamkottai 63, Kalakkad 55.40, Papanasam dam 42, Moolaikkaraipatti 40, Servalar dam 34, Ambasamudram 29, Cheranmahadevi 26, Manimuthar dam 25, Nanguneri 19.50, Kodumudiyar dam 15, Tirunelveli 11, Nambiyar dam 7, Radhapuram 6.20, Gundar dam 3, Karuppanadhi dam and Shencottai 1.

Though no significant rainfall was reported in any part of Thoothukudi district during Thursday, steady rain in the night for over an hour created puddles in several parts of the port town. With the drizzle continuing on Friday also, the situation became worse during the day.

As the low-lying town witnesses water stagnation at several places during the monsoon, the Corporation has kept ready good number of pumps to clear the puddles.

Rainfall recorded at various places was (in mm): Srivaikundam 57, Thoothukudi 21, Tiruchendur and Maniyaachi 18 each, Kayalpattinam 11, Kayathar and Kadambur 9 each, Sattankulam 5.20 and Kulasekarapattinam 4.

Kanniyakumari district which was getting good rains ever since the monsoon started, did not register significant rainfall on Thursday and also on Friday.

Rainfall recorded at different places was (in mm): Mayiladi 12.40, Petchiparai dam 10, Perunchani dam 9.80, Chittar I 9.40, Puthen dam 9.20, Mambazhathuraiyar dam, Adaiyamadai and Mullanginaavilai 8 each, Kannimar 7.60, Kuzhithurai, Nagercoil and Chittar II 7 each, Surulacode 6.40, Kottaram 5.60, Aanaikidangu 5.40, Boothapandi and Balamore 4.20 each, Mukkadal dam 2.20, Kaliyal 1.20 and Aralvaimozhi 1.