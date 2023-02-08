Gift hampers under ‘Puthumai Penn’ distributed in Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram

February 08, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A total of 763 college students were distributed debit cards along with gift hampers in the second phase of ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme in Ramanathapuram district, on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said that already 1,059 college students, who had undergone their schooling from 6th to 12th classes through Tamil Medium of instruction in government schools were being given the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 since last September.

Students in 2nd to 5th year pursing Arts and Science courses, medicine, law, and agriculture were eligible to benefit under the scheme. The assistance was being credited to their bank accounts.

The Collector told the students to make the best use of government assistance and come out with flying colours in their academic pursuit.

District Social Welfare Officer Shanthi; District Lead Bank Manager Karthik; Tahsildar Saravanakumar; and Principal of Mohammed Sathak Engineering College Senthil Kumar were present.

VIRUDHUNAGAR

The new Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, along with MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan and A.R.R. Raghuraman, and Sivakasi Mayor I. Sangeetha distributed the gift hamper and debit cards to 993 students.

The gift hampers contained booklets on employment guidance and financial education. Mr. Jayaseelan said that gross enrolment of women in higher education was the highest in Tamil Nadu with 51%.

The scheme was aimed at gender equality, prevention of child marriages and helping the economically poor students who could not afford higher education.

The scheme would also give an equal opportunity for women to pursue higher education of their choice and also make them economically independent.

Already, 1,280 students in the district had been enrolled under the scheme.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar; District Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri; District Social Welfare Officer Indirani; District Lead Bank Manager Pandiselvan were among those who were present.