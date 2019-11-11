In this concert, the musicians are blindfolded

“For the next 45 minutes, let’s get into the world of the visually challenged and experience music the way they do,” announced pianist Anil Srinivasan. And the lights were switched off.

Blindfolded, he keyed in notes of popular Tamil and Hindi numbers in pitch darkness, sending the audience into an euphoria.

Presenting a concert of a different kind, Anil Srinivasan along with Naveen Napier on bass guitar and Krishna Kishor on percussions, played a mellifluous medley of songs to a packed auditorium at Thiagarajar College here on Sunday.

The Concert in the Dark is a fund-raiser initiative curated by Anil to help children from the visually challenged community. After presenting a show in Chennai, the concert was performed in Madurai and will travel to Thoothukudi and Coimbatore.

“It is an attempt to experience music without any visual distractions and conditioning. In a way, the concert is also a tribute to the visually challenged people,” said Anil.

“I insist that the audience switch off phones and listen to the concert in total darkness and most of us find it difficult to sit in darkness for a couple of minutes. Imagine the people who live their entire lives in darkness,” he said.

He added that the concert was being staged to raise funds for Gnanadarshan Home, a non-governmental organisation in Chennai for the visually challenged with 60 girl inmates.

At the Madurai concert, more than 20 visually challenged students from a city-based school were present, along with college students and people from various walks of life.