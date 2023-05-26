In this age of climate change, emphasis should on growing green cover: HC

May 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

When there are several grown trees, it will not be a wise thing to cut them down for the sake of constructing a building. In this age of climate change, the emphasis should on growing green cover, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The court was hearing a petition filed by E. Anna Yesudhas of Bhoothapandy in Kanniyakumari district. He sought a direction to restrain the authorities from cutting trees so as to facilitate the construction of a new panchayat building for the Thovalai Panchayat Union in Kanniyakumari district.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took note of the fact that the petitioner made a representation to the Kanniyakumari Collector. The representation was signed by a number of local residents. The Kanniyakumari District Environmental Engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had also called for a report in this regard.

“When the authorities are seized of the matter and no adverse decision has been taken, it may not be appropriate for this court to interfere at this stage. I am certain that the authorities will consider cutting the trees only as a measure of last resort. The authorities are obviously aware of the importance of green cover”, the judge observed.

The court directed the Kanniyakumari Collector to take a call in the matter after taking into account all the relevant factors. The petitioner will be informed about the decision taken by the District Collector, the court observed. With the direction, the court disposed of the petition.

