In Theni two elected unopposed

A total of 2,306 nominations have been accepted and 43 were rejected for different reasons by officials after scrutiny took place here on Saturday.

The district has 177 seats for Municipal councillor posts for which, 966 nominations were received. The officials, during scrutiny, rejected 11 papers.

Similarly, for 336 Town Panchayat wards, 1,386 nominations were received and during scrutiny, 32 were rejected.

Interestingly, the officials said that two independents from Vadugapatti Town Panchayat were declared elected as unopposed. They said that there were 5,940 men and 6,012 women and one other voter with a total tally of 11,953 voters for the 15 wards. During scrutiny, it was found that from ward 1, P. Muthuselvi and from 10th ward M. Jayaraman were elected unopposed, the officials added.


