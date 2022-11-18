In revolt against Alagiri, Thoothukudi north district Congress president resigns  

November 18, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Condemning the “autocratic attitude” of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri and his failure to take legal measures against the remission of the sentence of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts, the party’s Thoothukudi north district president, R. Kamaraj, has resigned from his post.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Kamaraj said Mr. Alagiri, who was supporting only his loyalists, as well as the rich leaders of the party, was refusing to listen to the grievances of the party workers. When party workers of Tirunelveli East district tried to air their grievances a few days ago, they were thrashed by “goondas”. Mr. Alagiri even slapped a worker in the melee, he said.

Mr. Alagiri abstained from the subsequently held party district presidents’ meeting and forced the district presidents to pass a resolution against TNCC treasurer and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan, he said.

“An unprecedented situation is prevailing in the TNCC as a few persons close to Mr. Alagiri are taking money for party office-bearer appointments. The TNCC high command is not ready to understand the plight of the Congress in villages, small towns and even in small cities as he is not ready to meet the ordinary cadre,” Mr. Kamaraj charged.

He also alleged that the TNCC had miserably failed to react sharply when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hugged Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan after his premature release from jail.

“Even now, Mr. Alagiri refuses to condemn in strong words the remission of the sentence of six other convicts. He is not ready to file a revision petition in the Supreme Court against. When I urged him to approach the Supreme Court against this remission, Mr. Alagiri refused to say anything,” Mr. Kamaraj added.