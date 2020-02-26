In praise of Madurai Meenakshi

A scene from Kaadaga Mutharaiyan , a drama enacted at the annual music festival of Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai on Sunday. R. Ashok

26 February 2020 21:04 IST

Vocal concert, drama held on third day of music festival

The first programme of the third day’s events of Tamil Isai Vizha at Raja Muthiah Mandram witnessed a vocal concert by Madurai Pon Avanthraj, with the accompaniments of N.R.T. Jegadeesan on the violin, Pon. Abhiman Yuvaraj on the mrudangam and Surya Gopalakrishnan on the ghatam.

He began the concert with the invocation song, Ganapathiye karunanidhiye in Kharaharapriya by Papanasam Sivan. He then rendered M.M. Dandapani Desikar’s Enai nee maravade Angayarkanni in Amrutavarshinim on the presiding deity of Madurai, Meenakshi.

Gopalakrishna Bharati’s Shivakama Sundari in Jaganmogini was well sung with adequate delineation of the raga.

Innamum sandehappadalaamo by Gopalakrishna Bharati in Keeravani from Nandanar Charitram with the viruttam Kuvitha puruvamum was well sung and it was appreciated by the rasikas. His other pieces were Illai enbar yarada (Suddananda Bharathi) and Mogathil moozhgaathe (Achutha Dasan). Percussionists Jagadeesan and Yuvaraj provided unstinted support throughout the concert.

The main programme of the evening was a historical drama Kadaga Mutharayan, which was penned by Madurai Thirumaran and directed by S. Sivaprasad.

The story revolves around a valid question as to who should succeed when Parameswara Varman, a Pallava king (who ruled in south India in the latter half of the 7th century), died without leaving behind any legal heir.

There are two groups with opposing opinions. One headed by Udaya Chandran, an army captain, demands that Chitramayan should be made the king. The other group, led by Kadaga Mutharayan, opposes the move. The play goes on with the choice of a king and how the Pallava kingdom is saved by Kadaga Mutharayan.

Sivaprasad as Kadaga Mutharayan, Nadana Sabhapathy as Gunaseelan, Srinivasan as Thirumangai Azhwar, Sethu as Nandi Varman and Kannan as Udayachandran, excelled in their roles and created a nice impression on the audience. The play had the plot, characters, theme, language, music and spectacle, which form the backbone of a successful drama.

