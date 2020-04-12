Madurai

In Madurai, special teams formed to help residents in containment zones

Corporation staff with 'vegetable bags' to be distributed to residents of containment zones in Madurai on Saturday.

Corporation staff with 'vegetable bags' to be distributed to residents of containment zones in Madurai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: ma12Corporation

Madurai Corporation staff, equipped with safety gear including face masks and gloves, delivered vegetables and groceries at doorstep of residences within containment zones in the city on Saturday, as all these areas have been completely cordoned off. The corporation has formed separate teams to help residents within the containment zones in the city.

There are four containment zones in Madurai city - Melamadai, Narimedu, P and T Nagar and Mahaboopalayam. All these areas were identified as they are within one kilometre radius from residences where COVID-19 positive cases were reported.

Following a directive from the Collector, all streets in the containment zone were completely barricaded and movement of residents were restricted from Friday, a corporation official said. “Earlier, only streets, with residences where COVID-19 positive cases were reported, were barricaded,” said the official.

Collector T. G. Vinay said all containment zones throughout the district were ordered to be completely barricaded to closely monitor residents in these zones. “It is being ensured that only two or three exit points are present in each containment zone. It will help us ensure that there is complete restriction in movement of residents within the containment zones,” he said.

The official said pamphlets, with list of shops that will deliver products at homes, were distributed to residents within the zone. In addition, the corporation has deployed three light commercial vehicles for each zone, which will be used to distribute vegetable bags to residents. Volunteers are deployed in each street in the containment zones to aid residents.

Assistant City Health Officer S. Vinoth Raja said that around 86,500 households fall within the four containment zones. All these households are screened everyday by a team of 530 field level workers consisting anganwadi workers, domestic breeding checkers and urban health nurses.

He said the containment zones were disinfected twice everyday using drone, machine sprayers and hand sprayers.

