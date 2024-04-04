GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, 6,528 voters to vote through postal ballot

April 04, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 6,528 voters aged above 85 or differently abled will vote through postal ballot in Kanniyakumai Lok Sabha constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.  

Out of the total 14,207 voters, in the six Assembly constituencies in the Kanniykaumari district, aged above 85 who received form 12 D to vote through post, 3,982 have been shortlisted as eligible to opt for the postal ballot option.  

Similarly, out of 12,295 differently abled voters who received form 12 D to vote through postal ballot, 2,546 have been shortlisted as eligible to vote through postal ballot.  

The six Assembly constituencies falling under Kanniyakumari district comprises Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Padhmanabapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyur.  

Kanniyakumari District Election Officer and Collector P.N. Sridhar has said that the first phase of the postal ballot voting will take place on April 8 and 9 and the second phase on April 12 and 13. The ballot box containing the voters’ ballots will be stored in a safe location in the district.

