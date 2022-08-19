In his award-winning essay, this first generation graduate calls for equality in society

S. Jothiram, right, works part-time at a shop in Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

“An egalitarian society is what I wish for in future India,” says S. Jothiram, 21, whose essay in Tamil on the topic ‘India at 2047’ secured him an award in the competition held by Raj Bhavan.

Recalling the moment when Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi honored him with a cash prize of ₹50,000 on August 15 during the 76th Independence Day celebrations, he says his parents, “especially my mother, was beaming with pride.”

Mr Jothiram hails from Emakkalapuram near Sanarpatti in Dindigul district. A second year student pursuing M.Sc. Mathematics at Madurai Kamaraj University Evening College in Dindigul, he also works part-time at Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul to support his family.

As a first-generation graduate, he says he drew inspiration from his daily life to write a 13-page essay and spoke of various aspects of the society he was exposed to, where he sees room for improvement.

“Educationists and government authorities can formulate a uniform curriculum to prevent disparity among students,” suggests Mr Jothiram.

Further, he says he spoke of how people from the lower strata of the society are often burdened with the high fee charged in private hospitals, in his essay. “Raising the bar of government hospitals equal to that of private institutions will make the best medical facilities accessible for everyone,” he notes.

Gone are the days for women to be confined to homes, and says that the need for gender equality is essential more than ever.

“We can bring about a change within two generations if we are proactive now and march towards equality in all spheres we can celebrate the 100th anniversary of Indian Independence in gratification,” says Mr Jothiram.