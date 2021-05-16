In fight against COVID-19, Collector reaches out to elected representatives of local bodies

“Prevent movement in containment zones to check spread of infection”

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan has sought the help of elected representatives of rural local bodies in the district administration’s fight against COVID-19.

In an audio clip, Mr. Kannan has sought their assistance in maintaining the containment zones without any violations.

“We hear that lot of people are coming out of containment zones and outsiders are entering the zone. This would lead to further spread of the viral infection,” the Collector said.

The elected representatives of village panchayats, union panchayats and district panchayats have been asked to work within their jurisdictions and cooperate with the government officials in containing the pandemic.

They can take up disinfection work and also curtail unnecessary movement of people in containment zones. The local representatives can also encourage people to avoid self-medication and instead get medical care in hospitals.

Besides, the Collector has also asked people not to gather in large numbers at marriage functions and funerals.