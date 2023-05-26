May 26, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A 53-year-old man, who was reportedly missing for the last one month, was found dead with injuries at Velur Vilakku near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on Friday.

Police investigations revealed that Udayakannan (53) of Kombukaranendal near Manamadurai had piled up huge debts. In a bid to escape the debtors, he had allegedly escaped from his house.

His daughter Thaarani (22) had lodged a complaint with the Manamadurai police in this connection.

Even as the police were on the lookout for the missing man, on Thursday, Udayakannan’s body was found at Velur Vilakku. Initial inquiries revealed that he had met with a road accident and died.

However, when police officers from the SIPCOT Industrial Estate Station visited the scene of crime, they had doubts over the claims of fatal road accident.

Discreet probe with Udayakannan’s son (a teenager) showed that he, along with his two other friends also teenaged boys had attacked Udayakannan with wooden logs in which he had died. In a bid to give an impression to the police and the public that he had died in a road accident, they had placed a cycle near the two-wheeler, which belonged to Udayakannan.

A senior officer said that Udayakannan’s wife Pushpalatha (42) and her daughter too had played a role in the heinous crime. Hence, they were also arrested.

Based on the confession, the police registered a case and stated that in a bid to escape from the eyes of the debtors, the family members had staged the ploy. Police officers commended the investigators for the swift solving of the crime.

