In an effort to encourage reading, Al-Ameen School teachers enrol 400 students in library as members

In line with the ‘Vasippu Iyakkam,’ (Reading Movement) programme of Tamil Nadu government, teachers at Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School have facilitated the enrolment of more than 400 students at a nearby government library at K. Pudur in the last 10 months.

Teachers believe that encouraging students to visit libraries would inculcate reading habit in them. They also point out that studies suggest that creating a suitable environment for students itself would motivate them to read books.

S. Sheik Nabi, headmaster, said, as a continuity to other efforts of the teachers to push students to read off syllabus books, the library enrolment would help them think of a world outside their school and house.

“When a student interestingly picks a book to read from the library, that itself amounts to success. In the current trend of putting oneself into the virtual world of digital gadgets, a physical book could do wonders by introducing the students to a different world that is completely unfamiliar to them,” he added.

Though mobile phones and computers can transcend the users into a different world, it could never match the experience a book provides in transcending the reader into its world, he noted.

Mr. Nabi, pointed out that a book could increase the social responsibility of the student. “It makes them aware of their duty as a citizen of the country. When a school educates him on the academic side, books educate him on the societal part,” he said.

Teachers, by assigning them works related to the books, ensure they get enough knowledge from the book the students read.

District Library Officer Bala Saraswathi, said, such initiative of the school in increasing the library enrolments would motivate other schools to motivate their students to actively participate in library activities.

“Many initiatives by the library department in introducing school students to visual and digital libraries could enhance their knowledge in books and literature,” she added.

