In a special sitting on Deepavali day, HC grants bail to man to perform last rites of son

ADVERTISEMENT

In a special sitting on Deepavali day (Monday), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to a farm owner so that he could perform the last rites of his son who had died in a road accident.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted regular bail to Mohanraj, who owns a farm at Muthalipatti in Virudhunagar district. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody after two persons who had visited the farm were electrocuted after they touched the illegal electric fence recently. It was said that Mohanraj had electrified the fence in order to keep away wild boars.

Taking note of the State’s submission that Mohanraj had no bad antecedents, the court observed that though he had only sought interim bail, it was inclined to grant him regular bail, since prima facie it appeared to be a case of accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner should not have illegally electrified the fence. He would not have intended the death of the victims. However, he had lost his son. Incarceration of the petitioner would not serve any purpose, the court said and granted him bail. He was directed to appear before the police as and when required for interrogation.