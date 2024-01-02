In 2023, Tenkasi police recommended temporary suspension of 4,463 driving licences to curb drunken driving

January 02, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - TENKASI

In a bid to curb drunken driving, the Tenkasi district police have imposed fines, and also recommended temporary suspension of the driving licences of 4,463 people in 2023, said Superintendent of Police T. P. Suresh Kumar.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the police have taken a series of measures during the last year with respect to cyber crimes, crimes falling under the POCSO Act, crimes against children and other crimes in the district. These preventive measures had helped in a marginal reduction of grave crimes, the press release said. For instance, in 2022, the district witnessed 39 murders, while the number was 37 last year. The police will intensify their surveillance mechanisms through technology and prevent such heinous crimes during the ensuing year, the SP said.

Property crimes

With regard to property-related crimes, the police had registered 569 cases and 406 of these were settled. This had allowed rightful owners to get their properties worth ₹3.51 crore back.

As far as burglaries and robberies were concerned, the police had meticulously identified commercial areas in Tenkasi district and installed 4,511 CCTV cameras. Pockets such as bus stands, markets, jewellery stores and other thickly-populated areas have been networked with the ‘third eye’ and the SP said these prevention measures would help with a reduction in crime by discouraging offenders.

Tobacco and narcotics smuggling

At least 44 vehicles were impounded on charges of transporting liquor illegally, and the police had filed cases against 1,617 people in 2023. This drive would continue, he said and added that banned tobacco items valued close to ₹20 lakh were seized, and 398 people were arrested in this connection.

The SP said that plainclothes men and women would be deployed near educational institutions to keep a tab on unauthorised persons selling narcotics substances or other illegal activities. The public can also share information with the police control room and their details would be kept confidential.

As for cyber crimes, Mr Suresh Kumar said that 48 cases were booked last year and eight persons were held. The district police had conducted 142 awareness programmes across different platforms and educated people to beware of tricksters and scamsters.

The All Women Police had booked 389 cases against people, who were accused of harassing/abusing children and women.

The police would install more CCTV cameras on highways and have appealed to shopkeepers to put up cameras outside their showrooms as well, the press release said.

