In 2023, DVAC sleuths seize ₹97.18 lakh from govt officials in Ramanathapuram; four jailed on corruption charges

January 05, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The officers of the Directorate Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had seized ₹97.18 lakh in cash from officials who had allegedly taken them from the public as bribe during 2023.

Sources in the DVAC here in Ramanathapuram told The Hindu on Friday that they had laid traps and seized ₹1.60 lakh from corrupt officials following complaints from the public. As a sequel to this operation, when the sleuths raided the houses of the accused, the teams had seized ₹45,73,500 in cash.

Similarly, in 2023, following specific information received by the DVAC, special teams had seized ₹49,83,700 in cash from the officers’ offices, dwellings and relatives houses.

In all, three cases were registered and four officers were jailed last year.

The sources said that public can give information to the DVAC officers about any corruption or other violations and that it would be kept confidential. The objective of the DVAC was to root out corruption and bring to book those officers who indulged in taking bribes from the public for executing the works as mandated by the government or their agents or touts.

For more information, the public can approach the DVAC officers in Ramanathapuram or contact at 04567-230036, DSP: 9498652169, Inspector I: 9498652166, Inspector II: 9498652167, the sources said.