Improvised police outpost inaugurated at Obula Padithurai

February 14, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MADURAI

An improvised police outpost with closed circuit television cameras was inaugurated at Obula Padithurai roundabout on Vaigai South Bank Road.

Commissioner of Police, J. Loganathan, inaugurated it in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), P. Balaji. The outpost which existed earlier was removed while taking up road works.

“The new outpost has three CCTV cameras. We have proposed to increase it to eight. The CCTVs are connected with the Modern Control Room and also with the City Police Office and will send live feed for effective monitoring of the junction,” Mr. Loganathan said.

Stating that the presence of outpost would boost the confidence of local people and create fear among criminals, the Commisisoner said that it would help in preventing crimes on the South Bank Road.

“Incidents such as cellphone snatching and other crimes will be prevented due to the presence of police personnel,” he added. Local police can alert their counterparts at the outpost about incidents happening around. The phone numbers of the police officers and helpline numbers will be displayed outside the outpost.

The booth will also have public address system to regulate traffic.

To a question on frequent incidents of bike racing on New Natham Road Elevated Corridor, the Commissioner said that Highway Patrol vehicle was patrolling the bridge. Besides, CCTV footage were being regularly checked. The motorcycles involved in racing are tracked down with the CCTV cameras and cases registered. “We also recommend for suspension of driving licence of the violators,” Mr. Loganathan said.

As a note of warning, he said that 14,000 CCTV cameras were keeping tabs on movement of all vehicles in the city. As many as 43 motorcycles which used modified silencers and created a din on roads were seized and cases booked. Only after the owners set right the silencers did the bikes were returned

