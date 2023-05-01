Improvement of roads, waste management discussed at grama sabha meetings

May 01, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy presided over a gram sabha meeting held on account of May Day in Seevalsaragu panchayat under Athoor Panchayat Union here on Monday. Collector S. Visakan and Panchayat president Rani Rajendran were present.

According to a press release, the expenditure in the village panchayat was discussed. Discussion on solid waste management was held and stress was laid not to dump garbage in public places.

The Minister said that a proposal to implement a project to ensure drinking water supply from Vaigai dam to Dindigul, Athoor, Nilakottai at a cost of ₹512 crore is awaiting approval from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The weavers of J. Pudukottai raised the issue of how their wages for weaving cotton saris have gotten lesser by ₹250 per saree. When asked, the weavers’ cooperative societies cite the price rise of yarn, they said. To this the Minister said necessary intervention would be made.

Further, residents of Kodangipatti village demanded an anganwadi centre in their area as well as removing a TASMAC shop located on Puthukodangipatti-Nadupatti Road. The Minister assured to establish a playground in the area and he instructed officials to relocate the shop. Later, he distributed uniforms and cleaning equipment to sanitation workers.

District Panchayat Chairperson M. Baskaran, Assistant Director (Panchayats) C. Rangarajan and others were present.

Meanwhile, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani presided over the gram sabha meeting held at Chinna Mandavadi village under Oddanchatram panchayat union. Its president A. Palaniammal, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, P. Thilagavathi, were present.

The Minister assured that a battery-operated vehicle for garbage collection would be allotted to the panchayat. Further, works for improving roads at a total estimated cost of over ₹11.37 crore within the panchayat limits would be taken up soon, he added.