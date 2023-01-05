Impressive concert by Sandeep Narayan

January 05, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The 71st annual music and arts festival-2023 began at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam with a vocal concert by Sandeep Narayan accompanied by ‘Madurakala Praveena’ Tiruvarur Bakthavatsalam on mridangam, H.N. Bhasker on violin and B. S. Purushotaman on kanjira.

The vocalist began his concert pleading Lord Ganeshwara, the remover of obstacles, through Dikshithar’s “Gajaana nayutam” (on Uchchi Pillayar, Tiruchi), inciting the feelings of devotion, sympathy and compassion in the Rasikas.

In quick succession, Sandeep rendered Shyaamaa Shaastry’s Shankari Shamkuru in Ragam Saveri on “Goddess of entire cosmos, wife of Sambhu – Siva” at Tiruvanaikkoil (Jambukesvaram), which stirred up the audience.

The concert picked up its instant colour with “gnana sabhaiyil” by Papanasam Sivan in ragam saranga, which witnessed an impressive raga alapana and well brought out by the violinist in his own smooth style.

His next rendition “Thunai purindharul” in ragam Sudda Hindolam, by Papanasam Sivan, a simple yet bhakti-laden song, left an impact on the audience.

The main song, “Evari maata’ in ragam Kaambhoji by composer Thyagarajar in which the Saint pleads to Lord Rama, saying that he relied on the assurance of Rama that he will be at the service of the devotees dear to him and nothing could deflect him from keeping his word. The rendition was well delineated and appreciated by the audience. The singer and the percussionists maintained the metronome throughout the song.

The mridangam and ganjira players showed their maturity and mutual appreciation of the skill during ‘Tani avardanam’ and extended the required support throughout the concert.

The vocalist concluded with ‘gnanam pozhivan’ by N.S. Chidambaram, Chandrachooda in raagamalika by Purandara Daasar and ‘naadha vindhu kalaadhi’ in shenjurutti by Arunagirinathar (Tiruppugazh).