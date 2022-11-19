Impounding of stray cattle: Corporation officials face threat from owners, councillors

November 19, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Corporation has finally identified an effective way of removing stray cattle roaming along all the roads of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai by auctioning the impounded animals.

With this issue gaining a religious colour, the officials are facing threat from the owners of stray cattle, a couple of councillors and Hindu outfits. These people are forcing the Corporation authorities to give the impounded cattle the ‘goshala’ instead of auctioning it.

Stray cattle are usually seen resting on the roads during the monsoon season as the open ground is otherwise wet. Since these stray cattle cause accidents, including fatal ones, the public had appealed to the Corporation authorities to impound them.

However, Corporation officials, who have already started auctioning these animals are facing threat from a few councillors and the cattle owners while a couple of Hindu outfits are working overtime through social media posts to give a religious colour to this move.

Unfortunately, they say that they have not got adequate police protection.

Sources in the Corporation said that a senior police officer even exerted pressure on them to reduce the base price of ₹10,000 for calf and ₹15,000 for adult cows and bulls to ₹1,000 and ₹2,000 in a bid to pacify the owners, who were yelling at the Corporation officials even as Assistant Commissioner of Palayamkottai (In-Charge) Jehangir Basha was about to start auctioning of the impounded cattle at the ground behind the Palayamkottai All Women Police Station on Saturday.

A group of people also openly threatened those who participated in the auction.

“The police officer unnecessarily warned us that the public auctioning of stray cattle would lead to Hindu – Muslim conflict which strengthened our suspicion as a social media post widely shared by a Hindu outfit on Saturday morning had warned the Corporation administration of intense protest if the impounded cattle were auctioned,” said a Corporation official. He also added that two DMIK councillors who demanded impounding of stray cattle in the council meeting were instigating the owners to protest against the officials.

Since the Corporation officials felt unsafe, they postponed the auction.

Whenever, impounded stray cattle were handed over to the goshala, the cattle owners managed to get their animals back after paying a few hundred rupees to the goshala caretakers and the animals returned to the roads. “Hence, we’re now auctioning the impounded stray cattle,” explained another Corporation official.

“When T.S. Anbu was the Commissioner of Police here, he gave us excellent police protection when we removed the encroachments. No encroacher could raise their voice against us. Now, the Corporation officials are being verbally abused and threatened by the cattle owners in the presence of the police. The Corporation officials are vulnerable to any possible attack,” said a senior official attached to the Department of Highways.

Collector V. Vishnu said he had already received information regarding this from the Corporation officials and would ensure the protection of the officials through due police protection.