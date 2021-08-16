Madurai

Imposter held

A 39-year-old man identified as Saktivel, who posed as a food safety official, was caught and handed over to police by traders in bazaar area here on Monday.

Saktivel had collected samples of eatables and other commodities from the area about 10 days ago. He also collected between ₹2,000 and ₹4,000 from shops allegedly selling sub-standard goods and ₹5,000 from those operating without licence.

When he turned up again on Monday, shopkeepers surrounded him handed him over to the police. Interrogation revealed that he hailed from Ramanathapuram district and had cheated many people in Illayankudi, Devakottai, Kalayarkoil and Thayamangalam in a similar fashion in the past.

He had also figured in a few chain snatching incidents in Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram. Further investigation was on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 9:06:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/imposter-held/article35943466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY