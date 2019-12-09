Imported onions reach Dindigul market

DINDIGUL

Traders and vegetable commission agents at the Dindigul vegetable market say that the price of onions may come down by Pongal, as huge loads of imported onions have started arriving here. More than 100 tonnes of onions arrived here on Monday.

Until a month ago, the price of onions was ₹20 to ₹30 a kg and then the price saw a steep incline due to poor production and high demand. Due to incessant rains in the onion growing belts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, much of the yield rotted as there was excessive moisture in the soil, resulting in a slump in yield.

Currently, the price of Bellary onions is between ₹150 and ₹170 per kg. However, the price may start to decrease in the next couple of days and by next month, the price may come down to ₹70 or ₹80 per kg, say traders. “More than 100 tonnes of imported onions from Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and Iran, have been unloaded at the market to combat the price issue,” says Rajendran, a trader.

Meanwhile, with the season favourable for onion cultivation, farmers in and around Chinnalapatti in Athoor block, have started to prepare fields.

Small onions or shallots, is cultivated in the villages of Nadupatti, Ambathurai, Kathiripatti, Kurumbapatti, Kalikkampatti, Perumalkovilpatti, Chettiyapatti, Adhilakshmipuram, Vakkampatti, Panjampatti and many other villages. Farmers in this region have started to make furrows in the fields, so that the seedlings can be planted.

At a time when onion prices have sky-rocketed, farmers are hopeful that the crops can fetch them good fortune. However, the wages have gone up, they say. “We spend about ₹6,000 per acre for just making furrows and ploughing. The seedlings for shallots are bought from Thuraiyur and Perambalur. Since the rains have been kind this year, we hope the yield will be handsome,” says K. Palpandi, a farmer from Nadupatti

Shallots are preferred as the crop yields three times within three months. The first yield comes after 70 days and successive yields come in short spans. “About 400 kgs of seedlings can be planted in one acre. The advantage with onions/shallots is that they never go out of demand at the market,” he adds.