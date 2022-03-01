Imported cigarettes seized

THOOTHUKUDI

Revenue Intelligence officials seized on Tuesday Rs. 1.20 crore-worth cigarettes imported from Saudi Arabia along with dates via VOC Port.

After Revenue Intelligence officials received information about the illegal import of cigarettes along with dates boxes imported from Jebal Ali Port of Saudi Arabia, the officials checked the containers handled at VOC Port here on Tuesday. On getting useful information during this raid, they checked the containers stocked in a private container yard near Fisheries College and Research Institute on the Harbour Road.

When a container was opened, they saw the dates kept in the boxes in a few rows in the front and found the cigarette cartons stacked behind. As the cartons were opened, the officials found inside Rs. 1.20 crore-worth cigarettes made in Thailand and Indonesia.

Besides grilling the clearing and forwarding agent about this illegal import, efforts are on to secure the importer.

“Though there is no ban in import of cigarettes, conspicuous attempt has been made to evade excise duty, which is an offence,” said the officials.