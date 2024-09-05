Importance of wearing helmet, seat belt stressed

Members of Spinal Injured Persons Association (SIPA) took out a rally in the city on Thursday with a view to creating an awareness on the importance of wearing helmets for two-wheeler riders and seat belts for car drivers.

About 25 people, wearing helmets, took part in the rally on specially made three-wheelers from Mattuthavani bus stand to Gandhi Museum. Joint Commissioner of Transport Satyanarayanan flagged off the rally. Pamphlets on the need to follow road rules and wear safety gear such as helmets and seat belts were distributed by the organisers The rally reached Gandhi Memorial Museum after passing through District Courts complex and Rajah Muthiah Mandram, a release said.