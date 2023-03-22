Importance of water conservation stressed at special ‘gram sabha’ meeting

March 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Special ‘gram sabha’ meetings were held in the village panchayats in Dindigul district on account of World Water Day which is observed every year on March 22 since 1993. World Water Day is observed in order to create awareness of the importance of water and sanitation.

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan presided over the ‘gram sabha’ meeting in Alamarathupatti Panchayat in Attur Panchayat Union. Speaking on the occasion, he told the residents the importance of conservation and the need to use water judiciously. He advised the residents to conserve water by rainwater harvesting.

He stressed the need for creating new drinking water sources, restoring waterbodies and to remove encroachments. He told the residents about the various projects and schemes undertaken to provide drinking water to the households and the plans on developing social forestry in the district.

Pointing out that 2023 was declared as the International Year of Millets, he spoke about millet farming, achieving higher yield and the benefits of millets consumption. He administered a pledge and urged the people to conserve water and not to waste water. He said that the people should come together to conserve water.

He told the residents that the desilting of waterbodies would be done to restore and rejuvenate waterbodies. This will help the storage capacity of the waterbodies. He said that this would also improve the ground water level. Government officials from various Departments attended the special ‘gram sabha’ meeting.