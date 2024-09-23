ADVERTISEMENT

Importance of microbes explained to students

Published - September 23, 2024 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of International Microorganism Day, Madurai Kamaraj University in association with School of Biotechnology and Microbiologists Society of India (MBSI) organised a seminar here recently.  

V. Shanmugaiah, Chief Coordinator, Tamil Nadu State Microbiologist’s Association, said the purpose of the event was to educate the students about the importance of microbes in agriculture, medicine, industry, environmental protection. For farming and dietary habits, people should build a habit of consuming products made from plants and microorganisms, so that natural resistance could be built in the body against diseases caused by pathogens. 

He also explained how microbes could helped in preventing diseases in plants and their growth.  

