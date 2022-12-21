Importance of intaking millets stressed through ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’

December 21, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated the ‘Eat Right Millet Mela,’ an exhibition, to create awareness on the importance of making millets part of one’s diet, organised by the Food Safety Department here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, held at Fatima College, the Collector said that humans used to eat food, such as fruits, honey and hunt animals for meat which were all naturally available. And as humans evolved, agricultural practices came into the picture and man began to produce his own food.

The Collector said that our ancestors had a lot of millet in their everyday diet that kept them healthy unlike the current generation who was obsessed with junk and fast food. Eventually, chemical fertilisers found its way into the fields to boost production in order to match the demands of the growing population, he said.

He elaborated on how millets, rich in nutrients, can grow in a short period of time and even in dry conditions. Millets such as jowar (great millet), ragi (finger millet) and sama (little millet) must find its way back to people’s diet as part of following a healthy lifestyle.

He added that the State government was taking various steps to encourage farmers to increase the production of millets.

The event was held in accordance with the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Later, the Collector inspected the stalls in the exhibition including a healthy spread of dishes made out of millets put up by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) staff.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, District Designated Officer for Food Safety Department V. Jayarama Pandian, College Principal G. Celin Sagaya Mary and others were present.