Implementation of government schemes reviewed at DISHA meeting in Madurai

A District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Madurai Collectorate on Friday reviewed the progress of various development projects being implemented in the district with the funding of the Central government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the meeting, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan discussed the stages and progress made so far in the implementation of various schemes and projects and urged the officials to expedite the development projects.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said that monsoon preparedness works were under way. He told the officials to expedite the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police department said that police officers were constantly following up the cases that were booked under the POCSO Act and it was made sure that the charge sheet was filed in 60 days. The police officers also followed the trial.

The police officials said that anti-drug clubs were started in every school in order to prevent drug abuse. WhatsApp groups were also started in order to share information in this regard. Awareness programmes were also conducted on good touch and bad touch.

Madurai Corporation said that the savings fund of ₹10 crore could be used for urban local body contributions. Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar apprised the committee of the progress made so far in the Mullaperiyar Drinking Water Project implemented under the AMRUT scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Moorthy and Mr. Venkatesan urged the authorities to conduct a proper trial run and check the water connections. They suggested the authorities engage an adequate number of workers to implement the AMRUT scheme and the underground drainage scheme so that the works can be expedited. With regard to the Periyar Bus Stand shopping complex project, the tender process was being initiated.

The railway authorities have a proposal to construct a subway to connect Madurai Railway junction and the Periyar Bus Stand, the committee was told. MP Venkatesan told the officials to look at the feasibility of implementing FASTag based parking. The authorities said that the RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Parking system was being looked into.

Mr. Moorthy told the NHAI officials that the parks in Narayanapuram and Oomachikulam were not being maintained properly. Steps should be taken to maintain them or they should be handed over to the Corporation, he said.

Some of the other issues that were raised at the meeting were with regard to the Fair Price shops not being put to use despite being opened, development of roads, garbage collection, better implementation of MGNREGA scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission. The committee was told that the fund deposited with HDFC Bank was withdrawn.

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, Theni MP Thanga Tamil Selvan, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police B. K. Arvind and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.