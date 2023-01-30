ADVERTISEMENT

Implement Pay Commission recommendations, say panchayat conservancy workers

January 30, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Village panchayat conservancy workers and OHT operators stage a demonstration at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

As part of a State-wide protest, village panchayat conservancy workers and OHT operators attached to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding a salary hike. Members of the Dindigul District Rural Development Employees Association also took part.

The protest was led by its district president S. Ramasamy. Their six-point charter of demands included disbursal of consolidated pay based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendation and payment of monthly salaries without fail. They raised slogans demanding payment of ₹3,000 as bonus for Pongal.

The protestors wanted the ‘Thuimai Kaavalargal’ to be paid ₹10,000 as monthly salary and a 38% hike in Dearness Allowance for conservancy workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The OHT operators also demanded a minimum time scale of pay.

CITU state general secretary K.R. Ganesan and district secretary K. Prabhakaran spoke on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US