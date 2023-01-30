Implement Pay Commission recommendations, say panchayat conservancy workers

January 30, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As part of a State-wide protest, village panchayat conservancy workers and OHT operators attached to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding a salary hike. Members of the Dindigul District Rural Development Employees Association also took part.

The protest was led by its district president S. Ramasamy. Their six-point charter of demands included disbursal of consolidated pay based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendation and payment of monthly salaries without fail. They raised slogans demanding payment of ₹3,000 as bonus for Pongal.

The protestors wanted the ‘Thuimai Kaavalargal’ to be paid ₹10,000 as monthly salary and a 38% hike in Dearness Allowance for conservancy workers.

The OHT operators also demanded a minimum time scale of pay.

CITU state general secretary K.R. Ganesan and district secretary K. Prabhakaran spoke on the occasion.