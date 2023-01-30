HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Implement Pay Commission recommendations, say panchayat conservancy workers

January 30, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Village panchayat conservancy workers and OHT operators stage a demonstration at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.

Village panchayat conservancy workers and OHT operators stage a demonstration at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

As part of a State-wide protest, village panchayat conservancy workers and OHT operators attached to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding a salary hike. Members of the Dindigul District Rural Development Employees Association also took part.

The protest was led by its district president S. Ramasamy. Their six-point charter of demands included disbursal of consolidated pay based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendation and payment of monthly salaries without fail. They raised slogans demanding payment of ₹3,000 as bonus for Pongal.

The protestors wanted the ‘Thuimai Kaavalargal’ to be paid ₹10,000 as monthly salary and a 38% hike in Dearness Allowance for conservancy workers.

The OHT operators also demanded a minimum time scale of pay.

CITU state general secretary K.R. Ganesan and district secretary K. Prabhakaran spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.