Implement guidelines: PIL plea

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the Centre in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to implement the guidelines issued by the Press Council of India to media outlets to follow in reporting cases on deaths by suicide.

Action must be taken against media outlets that fail to follow guidelines, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered the notice in the petition filed by I. Mohamed Razvi of Madurai. Pointing out to several recent incidents, particularly on the coverage of NEET, the petitioner said that politicians and media outlets in the State had created an impression as if it would spoil the future of students and was tough.

He said that private television news channels in the State were creating fear in the minds of students by repeatedly showing news on death by suicide by students. This would reduce confidence in students and discourage them. Also this was resulting in copycat incidents. Therefore, it must be ensured that the guidelines issued by the Press Council of India are followed, he said. The case was adjourned for further hearing till February 19.