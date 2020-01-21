‘Implement biometric attendance in govt. hospitals’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to implement biometric attendance in all government hospitals within three months.
The State submitted that biometric attendance was being introduced in most of the hospitals and sought an additional six months.
However, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran directed the State to implement biometric attendance within three months and adjourned the case for reporting compliance to April 21.
The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by C. Anand Raj of Madurai. He complained that 25% of the doctors working in government medical college and hospitals, district and taluk hospitals, PHCs and health sub-centres across the State were not regular. They concentrated more on their private practice, which impacted the poor and economically weaker sections.
