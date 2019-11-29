‘Implement audio/video recording of witness statements’

MADURAI

To tackle the issue of witnesses turning hostile resulting in acquittals, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to ensure that audio/video recording facilities are provided at all magistrate, sessions and mahila courts in the State within three months.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and N. Anand Venkatesh also directed the State government to make arrangements to facilitate the storage and safe keeping of the electronic data in the respective courts.

In all crimes, particularly, offences affecting the human body and punishable with imprisonment of 10 years and above, the statement of eye witnesses, the injured witnesses and complainant should be recorded during investigation under Section 164 of the Cr.P.C. (Statements recorded by Magistrate) and through audio/video electronic means.

This procedure should be followed in all crimes against women and children under various special enactments. By recording the evidence in this manner, the appellate court would have the advantage of looking into the demeanor of the witness. This would bring a lot of authenticity to the process of trial, particularly Sessions trial, which involved grave crimes, the court said.

The court directed the State government to implement the witness protection scheme as per the Supreme Court direction. Unless the witness protection scheme was implemented, the audio/video electronic means could not be effectively brought into force, since it might expose the witnesses to a larger threat.

The Supreme Court had directed implementation of the scheme by the end of 2019. The State government should implement the directions of the Supreme Court and a status report should be filed in this regard, the court said.

It directed the case to be posted for reporting compliance and for passing further orders on April 1, 2020. The court also directed the High Court registry to post the case before the same Bench after getting appropriate orders from the Chief Justice.