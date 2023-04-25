‘Implement 12-hour work shifts in factories’

April 25, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu president A.M. Vikramaraja on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to implement the Bill allowing an increase in working hours to 12 hours in factories and certain industries.

Addressing reporters here, he said the Bill was passed in the Assembly on April 21 to amend the Factories Act to effect changes in the daily working hours in factories. It attracted strong criticism from various trade unions and political outfits across the State and subsequently, Mr. Stalin announced on Monday that further action on the Bill passed would be put on hold.

Mr. Vikramaraja said efforts of workers and owners of business establishments were essential for each others’ growth. “Implementing the Bill would only boost the chances of more foreign companies coming foward to invest in the State, since flexibility in working hours would aid it,” he said.

Noting that there were many factories where the 12-hour work shift had been adopted at present, he said trade unions could raise the issues that workers faced with the work shifts. “If not, the trade unions and opposition parties must look at the Bill as a step forward in developing our State and support it,” said Mr. Vikramaraja.

He said over 10,000 businessmen were expected to participate in the State conference hosted by the traders’ body in Erode on May 5.