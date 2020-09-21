Impasse ends in Thattarmadam case

THOOTHUKUDI/MADURAI

Murder victim’s family members agree to accept his body

The impasse in handing over the body of S. Selvan, 32, who was abducted and murdered by a gang, ended following talks between Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri and the victim’s family members on Monday.

According to the complaint, Selvan, son of Thanislas of Chinnakudiyuruppu near Sattankulam, was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death by a gang on September 17 after his family members reportedly refused to sell their land to an AIADMK functionary, Thirumanavel.

Selvan’s mother Elizabeth said Thirumanavel connived with Thattarmadam Inspector of Police Harikrishnan and got a number of cases registered against her son to force him to part with the land. On September 17, Selvan was kidnapped and murdered, she said and suspected the role of the Inspector too in the crime.

Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar directed the police to register cases of kidnap and murder against six persons including Harikrishnan and Thirumanavel. While Harikrishnan was moved to Armed Reserve Police, the special teams were on the lookout for other suspects.

Thirumanavel and Muthukrishnan surrendered before a Saidapet court in Chennai and the Inspector was suspended by DIG of Police (Tirunelveli Range) Praveenkumar Abinapu.

When the Collector, accompanied by the SP, visited the family members to convince them to receive the body, they were supported by their relatives and opposition party functionaries led by DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan. The talks, which went on for about an hour, finally ended at a consensus, officials said.

The family members finally agreed to receive the body after the government assured employment to one of them (wife of Selvan), arrest of all other accused involved in the case, transfer of the case to CB-CID and a fair and transparent probe.

According to the officials, DGP J.K. Tripathi ordered transfer of the case to CB-CID. The State government agreed to give employment to one person in the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, AIADMK party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a press note removed Thirumanavel from primary membership of the party.

MLA car attacked

Some miscreants damaged Mr. Anita Radhakrishnan’s car parked in his house at Thandupatti near Tiruchendur. Police said the MLA’s driver lodged a complaint with Meignanapuram police following which SP Jeyakumar visited the scene of crime.

The CCTV camera showed two persons entering the MLA’s house. Within about six hours, the police teams moved to different localities and secured the suspects identified as Jinnah, 27, son of Shahul Hameed of Aliyar Street, Kayalpattinam, and Selvanathan, 41, son of Ganesan of Thandupattu village.

Police said they would probe if the two suspects had any role in threatening the DMK MLA as he had steered the agitation in Sattankulam in connection with the death of Selvan.

DMK president M.K. Stalin condemned the attack on the MLA’s car by anti-socials and urged the government to step up security, a press release said.

Anticipatory bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to T. Bangaru Rajan and T. Peterraj, brothers of T. Selvan. The three brothers had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail after they were booked by Thattarmadam police.

Justice V. Bharathidasan granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Bangaru Rajan and Mr. Peterraj and was informed of Selvan’s death. The State also informed the court that the Inspector and the AIADMK functionary were booked for their involvement in the death of Selvan.