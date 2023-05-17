May 17, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The State Government has taken impartial action in the hooch tragedy as those who caused these deaths have been detained, Minister for Minorities Welfare K.S. Masthan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after disbursing welfare measures to the tune of ₹22.03 lakh to 293 beneficiaries, Mr. Masthan said the bootleggers involved in the recent hooch tragedy had been booked and legal action taken against them. One of them had been detained under the Goondas Act even though he was claimed to be associated with the ruling DMK.

While the Opposition parties were making meaningless and baseless allegations against the Tamil Nadu Government, right action at the right time had been taken against the bootleggers and their men, he said.

“Even though these anti-social elements switch their sides (parties) for gains, the Chief Minister has issued unambiguous instructions to the police that impartial action should be taken against all those who caused the tragedy,” Mr. Masthan said.

The Minister informed that the State Government had authorised 103 private registered overseas manpower companies to supply skilled workforce to their foreign clients. While organising a meeting for these companies, the Tamil Nadu Government had made it clear to them that they should scrupulously follow the norms prescribed by the government.

The workers recruited by these authorized manpower companies had found the right jobs with the salary promised and those who tried to find jobs abroad through the unauthorized companies following shortcut strategies had always landed in trouble. Hence, the government was taking due action against these unregistered companies following unethical business practices in violation of established norms. Promoters of four unauthorized overseas manpower companies had been detained under the Goondas Act for having cheated job aspirants.

On the students returning to Tamil Nadu from war-torn Ukraine, Mr. Masthan said steps had been taken to ensure the unhindered studies of the students of engineering and agriculture on their return but medical students could not get this privilege due to NEET in India. Since most of the students wanted to pursue their studies in Ukraine itself despite the hostile conditions, due steps had been taken through the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safety while continuing their studies there.

He also informed that 35 houses were being built in the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Samooharengapuram near Radhapuram and basic infrastructure facilities were being strengthened in the refugee camp at Samooharengapuram, Gopalasamudhram, Perumalpuram, Aladiyoor and Gangaikondan on an outlay of ₹1.16 crore.

“Steps have been taken to construct 194 new houses in Gopalasamudram, Perumalpuram and Aladiyoor,” Mr. Masthan said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Tirunelveli Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, MP S. Gnanathiraviam, MLAs M. Abdul Wahab and Ruby R. Manoharan, Mayor P.M. Sarvanan, chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat Council V. S. R. Jegadish were present.