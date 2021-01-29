Impact of Sasikala’s release on TN politics depends on her political stand: BJP

Madurai

The impact of release of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala from jail on Tamil Nadu politics depends on the political stand she would take, according to BJP State president L. Murugan.

Mr. Murugan told reporters here on Friday that his party would respond based on her political stand.

He said this after inspecting the venue where the party national president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to kick-start election campaign by BJP in Madurai on Saturday.

“After this meeting, several key party leaders will visit cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Salem and Ramanathapuram for the election campaign,” he said.

Accompanied by the party national secretary, C.T .Ravi, Mr. Murugan said that National Democratic Alliance would continue in Tamil Nadu. “The alliance that was forged for the Parliamentary election will continue for the State Assembly election too,” he added.

Recalling that the then AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa had addressed election meeting in Madurai in 2011 and went on to capture power in the State, Mr. Ravi claimed BJP will win double digit seats in Tamil Nadu in the ensuing election.

Mr. Nadda is scheduled to have closed-door meetings with party functionaries and important community leaders here during his visit.